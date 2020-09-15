Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 46.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3882.47% to Rs 38.63 crore

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation declined 46.87% to Rs 37.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3882.47% to Rs 38.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.33% to Rs 174.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2017.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 399.80% to Rs 125.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

