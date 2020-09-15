JUST IN
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 46.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3882.47% to Rs 38.63 crore

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation declined 46.87% to Rs 37.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3882.47% to Rs 38.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.33% to Rs 174.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2017.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 399.80% to Rs 125.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales38.630.97 3882 125.8025.17 400 OPM %80.6412.37 -91.4986.89 - PBDT20.40-6.23 LP 72.022.99 2309 PBT20.29-6.34 LP 71.622.52 2742 NP37.9071.33 -47 174.952017.44 -91

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 14:27 IST

