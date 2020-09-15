Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 49.29% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 476.46% to Rs 37.47 croreNet profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation declined 49.29% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 476.46% to Rs 37.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales37.476.50 476 OPM %95.8686.62 -PBDT28.49-4.27 LP PBT28.38-4.36 LP NP8.2516.27 -49
