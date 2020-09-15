Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 49.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 476.46% to Rs 37.47 crore

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation declined 49.29% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 476.46% to Rs 37.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.37.476.5095.8686.6228.49-4.2728.38-4.368.2516.27

