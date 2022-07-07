Piramal Enterprises Ltd soars 0.48%, up for fifth straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1720.95, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.84% in last one year as compared to a 2.32% gain in NIFTY and a 3.48% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1720.95, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 16092.25. The Sensex is at 54089.93, up 0.63%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 1.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15980.25, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1694.9, up 0.55% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is down 25.84% in last one year as compared to a 2.32% gain in NIFTY and a 3.48% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 70.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)