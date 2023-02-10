Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 30.96% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 17.91% in the September 2022 quarter
Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 30.74% in the December 2022 quarter
Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 24.53% in the September 2022 quarter
CARE reaffirms ratings of Pix Transmissions
Kalpataru Power gains on concluding second tranche disinvestment of Alipurduar Transmission
-
Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 112.04 croreNet profit of Pix Transmission declined 30.96% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 112.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales112.04109.10 3 OPM %19.5225.84 -PBDT21.2128.16 -25 PBT15.4623.02 -33 NP11.8217.12 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU