Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 30.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 112.04 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 30.96% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 112.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

