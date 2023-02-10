JUST IN
Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 30.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 112.04 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 30.96% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 112.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales112.04109.10 3 OPM %19.5225.84 -PBDT21.2128.16 -25 PBT15.4623.02 -33 NP11.8217.12 -31

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:51 IST

