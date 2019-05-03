Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 26.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.69% to Rs 75.28 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 26.48% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.69% to Rs 75.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.98% to Rs 28.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 290.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 250.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

75.2879.82290.17250.8822.0522.5419.5621.2614.5018.6252.7546.0510.5915.1137.5232.527.5510.2728.5521.47

