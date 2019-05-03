JUST IN
Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 26.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.69% to Rs 75.28 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 26.48% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.69% to Rs 75.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.98% to Rs 28.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 290.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 250.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales75.2879.82 -6 290.17250.88 16 OPM %22.0522.54 -19.5621.26 - PBDT14.5018.62 -22 52.7546.05 15 PBT10.5915.11 -30 37.5232.52 15 NP7.5510.27 -26 28.5521.47 33

