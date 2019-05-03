VST Industries standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.32% to Rs 272.35 crore

Net profit of Industries rose 9.72% to Rs 53.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.32% to Rs 272.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 278.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.71% to Rs 226.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 1097.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 946.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

272.35278.821097.61946.4229.8028.3432.1731.0691.9387.44392.02318.6180.7876.37350.67279.4553.0348.33226.84181.89

