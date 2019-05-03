JUST IN
Turnover in F&O segment drops
VST Industries standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.32% to Rs 272.35 crore

Net profit of VST Industries rose 9.72% to Rs 53.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.32% to Rs 272.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 278.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.71% to Rs 226.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 1097.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 946.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales272.35278.82 -2 1097.61946.42 16 OPM %29.8028.34 -32.1731.06 - PBDT91.9387.44 5 392.02318.61 23 PBT80.7876.37 6 350.67279.45 25 NP53.0348.33 10 226.84181.89 25

