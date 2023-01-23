Avantel consolidated net profit rises 24.12% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 33.07% to Rs 38.71 crore

Net profit of Avantel rose 24.12% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 38.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.7129.09 33 OPM %28.9627.12 -PBDT9.947.57 31 PBT8.426.58 28 NP6.695.39 24

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 15:56 IST

