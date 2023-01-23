Avantel consolidated net profit rises 24.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.07% to Rs 38.71 crore

Net profit of Avantel rose 24.12% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 38.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.38.7129.0928.9627.129.947.578.426.586.695.39

