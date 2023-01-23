Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 88.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.21% to Rs 275.80 croreNet profit of Share India Securities rose 88.05% to Rs 92.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.21% to Rs 275.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 201.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales275.80201.00 37 OPM %50.8034.27 -PBDT126.1365.49 93 PBT123.0063.24 94 NP92.0748.96 88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU