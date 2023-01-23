Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 88.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.21% to Rs 275.80 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 88.05% to Rs 92.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.21% to Rs 275.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 201.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.275.80201.0050.8034.27126.1365.49123.0063.2492.0748.96

