Polygenta Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.06 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Polygenta Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.38 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Polygenta Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.28 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Switching Technologies Gunther reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Intense Technologies standalone net profit rises 180.25% in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 52.72% to Rs 22.45 croreNet Loss of Polygenta Technologies reported to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 52.72% to Rs 22.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales22.4514.70 53 OPM %-8.73-35.31 -PBDT-2.26-5.05 55 PBT-6.06-8.99 33 NP-6.06-8.99 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU