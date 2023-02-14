Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 91.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 34.32% to Rs 14.81 croreNet profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 91.67% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.32% to Rs 14.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.8122.55 -34 OPM %2.236.96 -PBDT0.361.61 -78 PBT0.121.40 -91 NP0.091.08 -92
