Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 91.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.32% to Rs 14.81 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 91.67% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.32% to Rs 14.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.8122.55 -34 OPM %2.236.96 -PBDT0.361.61 -78 PBT0.121.40 -91 NP0.091.08 -92

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:36 IST

