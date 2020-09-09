Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises Ltd zooms 6.71%
Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session
-
Sales decline 8.94% to Rs 547.07 croreNet Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 54.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 547.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 600.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales547.07600.76 -9 OPM %-2.053.75 -PBDT-23.9319.60 PL PBT-54.69-2.46 -2123 NP-54.63-2.46 -2121
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU