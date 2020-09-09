Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 15.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.40% to Rs 59.95 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 15.14% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.40% to Rs 59.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.59.9574.3822.4419.7212.6512.697.728.445.106.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)