Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 15.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 2.91% in the March 2020 quarter
Adani Transmission signs definitive agreements to acquire Alipurduar Transmission
Kalpataru Power Transmission to sell its stake in Alipurduar Transmission
Kalpataru Power sizzles on deal to sell power transmission asset to Adani
Kalpataru Power rises on completing sale of power transmission asset
-
Sales decline 19.40% to Rs 59.95 croreNet profit of Pix Transmission declined 15.14% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.40% to Rs 59.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales59.9574.38 -19 OPM %22.4419.72 -PBDT12.6512.69 0 PBT7.728.44 -9 NP5.106.01 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU