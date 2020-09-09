Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 15.14% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 19.40% to Rs 59.95 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 15.14% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.40% to Rs 59.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales59.9574.38 -19 OPM %22.4419.72 -PBDT12.6512.69 0 PBT7.728.44 -9 NP5.106.01 -15

Wed, September 09 2020. 12:56 IST

