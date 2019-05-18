Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 0.13 croreNet Loss of Polytex India reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.18% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.19% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.130.08 63 0.730.77 -5 OPM %-7.69-137.50 -17.8133.77 - PBDT-0.01-0.11 91 0.130.26 -50 PBT-0.01-0.11 91 0.130.26 -50 NP-0.01-0.11 91 0.100.17 -41
