Info Edge (India) standalone net profit rises 24.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Eastern Treads reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 10.43% to Rs 280.14 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 24.69% to Rs 83.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.43% to Rs 280.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 312.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales280.14312.77 -10 OPM %37.3232.29 -PBDT123.30123.75 0 PBT112.17113.86 -1 NP83.2266.74 25

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 09:03 IST

