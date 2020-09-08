Info Edge (India) standalone net profit rises 24.69% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.43% to Rs 280.14 croreNet profit of Info Edge (India) rose 24.69% to Rs 83.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.43% to Rs 280.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 312.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales280.14312.77 -10 OPM %37.3232.29 -PBDT123.30123.75 0 PBT112.17113.86 -1 NP83.2266.74 25
