Info Edge (India) standalone net profit rises 24.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 24.69% to Rs 83.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.43% to Rs 280.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 312.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.280.14312.7737.3232.29123.30123.75112.17113.8683.2266.74

