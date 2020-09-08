Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit declines 92.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.17% to Rs 63.18 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) declined 92.91% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.17% to Rs 63.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 132.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.63.18132.096.6516.106.7422.961.9618.511.1115.66

