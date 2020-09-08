Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit declines 92.91% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) declined 92.91% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.17% to Rs 63.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 132.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.18132.09 -52 OPM %6.6516.10 -PBDT6.7422.96 -71 PBT1.9618.51 -89 NP1.1115.66 -93

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 09:03 IST

