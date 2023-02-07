Rolex Rings jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 77% YoY

JUST IN
Rolex Rings rose 4.06% to Rs 1832.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 77.15% to Rs 52.79 crore on 27.36% increase in net sales to Rs 308.30 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) jumped 47.83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 64.91 crore in Q3FY23.

Total expenses rose 25.85% to Rs 250.16 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2022. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 153.41 crore (up 18.60% YoY) during the quarter.

Gujarat-based Rolex Rings manufactures forged and machined components in India.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 14:43 IST

