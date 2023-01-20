Power shares edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 14.95 points or 0.33% at 4513.6 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.47%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.06%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.06%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.68%),NHPC Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.27%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.16%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.03%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.45%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 88.37 or 0.15% at 60770.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.15 points or 0.14% at 18081.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 14.35 points or 0.05% at 28787.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.43 points or 0.18% at 8967.25.

On BSE,1663 shares were trading in green, 1229 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

