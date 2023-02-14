Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 54.8 points or 1.58% at 3424.3 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (down 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.43%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.93%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.71%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 1.01%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.46%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.37%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 549 or 0.91% at 60980.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 134.15 points or 0.75% at 17905.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 134.23 points or 0.48% at 27797.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.12 points or 0.49% at 8763.57.

On BSE,1264 shares were trading in green, 2144 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)