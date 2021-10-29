Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 30.37 points or 0.9% at 3331.01 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.63%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.22%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.18%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.76%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Thermax Ltd (down 0.59%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.51%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.39%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 3.17%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.96%), and Siemens Ltd (up 1.94%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 504.1 or 0.84% at 59480.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 121.25 points or 0.68% at 17736.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 93 points or 0.33% at 27996.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.96 points or 0.09% at 8774.24.

On BSE,1391 shares were trading in green, 1761 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

