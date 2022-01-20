Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 32.24 points or 0.82% at 3964.51 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.86%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.56%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.05%),ABB India Ltd (up 0.88%),Siemens Ltd (up 0.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.41%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.33%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.41%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.75%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.32%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 192.78 or 0.32% at 59906.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.7 points or 0.24% at 17895.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 180.08 points or 0.59% at 30731.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.44 points or 0.21% at 9077.32.

On BSE,1890 shares were trading in green, 1042 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

