Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 19.59 points or 1.24% at 1597.7 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (up 2.94%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.21%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.78%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.64%),K E C International Ltd (up 1.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.63%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.63%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.49%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 1.21%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.9%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.8%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 16.34 or 0.04% at 37893.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.75 points or 0.04% at 11173.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 42.26 points or 0.31% at 13897.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.12 points or 0.26% at 4747.52.

On BSE,1096 shares were trading in green, 881 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

