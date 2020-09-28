Power shares spurt

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 39.03 points or 2.42% at 1651.57 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 4.98%),K E C International Ltd (up 3.86%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.66%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 2.16%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.87%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.31%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.22%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 1.09%).

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 337.97 or 0.9% at 37726.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.75 points or 0.98% at 11158.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 249.24 points or 1.72% at 14744.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.63 points or 1.44% at 4900.46.

On BSE,1484 shares were trading in green, 360 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

