Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 27.25 points or 1.72% at 1614.97 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.27%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.08%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.79%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thermax Ltd (up 0.85%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.74%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.73%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.55%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.5%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 1.96%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.61%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 20.13 or 0.06% at 34891.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.8 points or 0.17% at 10329.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.41 points or 0.45% at 12499.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.06 points or 0.23% at 4333.68.

On BSE,1382 shares were trading in green, 517 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

