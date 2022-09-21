Basic materials shares edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Commodities index falling 70.86 points or 1.25% at 5599.82 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd (down 7.32%), N R Agarwal Industries Ltd (down 6.53%),Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd (down 6.32%),ACC Ltd (down 5.6%),JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (down 5.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oriental Aromatics Ltd (down 5.07%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 4.39%), HeidelbergCement India Ltd (down 4.29%), PCBL Ltd (down 4.18%), and Birla Corporation Ltd (down 4.09%).

On the other hand, Rushil Decor Ltd (up 3.57%), Greenply Industries Ltd (up 2.84%), and Best Agrolife Ltd (up 2.62%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 133.99 or 0.22% at 59585.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.95 points or 0.38% at 17748.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 106.22 points or 0.36% at 29336.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.61 points or 0.12% at 9117.84.

On BSE,1208 shares were trading in green, 2173 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

