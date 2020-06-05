Infibeam Avenues standalone net profit declines 76.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.19% to Rs 123.17 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues declined 76.03% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.19% to Rs 123.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 166.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.85% to Rs 38.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 586.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 542.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

123.17166.88586.36542.2126.6923.2522.1716.5234.5538.51134.8394.1111.7825.9059.8547.697.3630.7038.5938.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)