Infibeam Avenues standalone net profit declines 76.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.19% to Rs 123.17 croreNet profit of Infibeam Avenues declined 76.03% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.19% to Rs 123.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 166.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.85% to Rs 38.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 586.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 542.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales123.17166.88 -26 586.36542.21 8 OPM %26.6923.25 -22.1716.52 - PBDT34.5538.51 -10 134.8394.11 43 PBT11.7825.90 -55 59.8547.69 25 NP7.3630.70 -76 38.5938.92 -1
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
