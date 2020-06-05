Gateway Distriparks standalone net profit rises 0.46% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.45% to Rs 69.75 croreNet profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 0.46% to Rs 35.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.45% to Rs 69.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.77% to Rs 61.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.81% to Rs 369.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 366.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales69.75101.75 -31 369.69366.71 1 OPM %16.9218.15 -32.5218.19 - PBDT46.4647.93 -3 102.66131.30 -22 PBT36.0041.74 -14 60.19104.70 -43 NP35.0634.90 0 61.0388.16 -31
