Prakash Constrowell standalone net profit rises 47.22% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 108.77% to Rs 102.84 croreNet profit of Prakash Constrowell rose 47.22% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 108.77% to Rs 102.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales102.8449.26 109 OPM %9.227.13 -PBDT4.022.61 54 PBT3.042.05 48 NP2.121.44 47
