Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit declines 68.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.65% to Rs 97.27 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts declined 68.55% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.65% to Rs 97.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 197.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales97.27197.10 -51 OPM %-0.3613.77 -PBDT8.8829.75 -70 PBT-8.138.71 PL NP1.896.01 -69

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 15:43 IST

