Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit declines 68.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.65% to Rs 97.27 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts declined 68.55% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.65% to Rs 97.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 197.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.97.27197.10-0.3613.778.8829.75-8.138.711.896.01

