Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 55.8 points or 1.41% at 4006.35 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.46%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.12%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.4%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.35%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.1%), DLF Ltd (up 1.07%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.21%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 0.77%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 198.24 or 0.34% at 58267.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 24.65 points or 0.14% at 17391.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 214.1 points or 0.77% at 28159.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.74 points or 0.67% at 8812.2.

On BSE,1840 shares were trading in green, 868 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

