Volumes spurt at Vedanta Ltd counter

Vedanta Ltd notched up volume of 431.63 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 28.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.10 lakh shares

HCL Technologies Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 November 2021.

Vedanta Ltd notched up volume of 431.63 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 28.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.11% to Rs.342.05. Volumes stood at 30.28 lakh shares in the last session.

HCL Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 39.97 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 20.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.00% to Rs.1,109.90. Volumes stood at 4.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd registered volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34382 shares. The stock rose 7.59% to Rs.545.20. Volumes stood at 84177 shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 4629 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1515 shares. The stock rose 1.09% to Rs.2,002.35. Volumes stood at 3231 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd clocked volume of 77385 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 1.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43711 shares. The stock gained 2.49% to Rs.1,992.00. Volumes stood at 81962 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)