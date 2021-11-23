Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 555.2 points or 2.91% at 19644.27 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 5.8%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.56%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.15%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.86%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 2.73%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.18%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.15%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.76%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.51%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 198.24 or 0.34% at 58267.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 24.65 points or 0.14% at 17391.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 214.1 points or 0.77% at 28159.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.74 points or 0.67% at 8812.2.

On BSE,1840 shares were trading in green, 868 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

