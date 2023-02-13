Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 204.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.38% to Rs 3684.29 croreNet profit of Gujarat Gas rose 204.49% to Rs 371.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.38% to Rs 3684.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5144.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3684.295144.43 -28 OPM %15.814.62 -PBDT606.67258.77 134 PBT497.40161.88 207 NP371.26121.93 204
