JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 28.92% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 204.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.38% to Rs 3684.29 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 204.49% to Rs 371.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.38% to Rs 3684.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5144.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3684.295144.43 -28 OPM %15.814.62 -PBDT606.67258.77 134 PBT497.40161.88 207 NP371.26121.93 204

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU