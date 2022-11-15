Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indices trim gains; HCL Tech hits 52 week low
Moneyboxx Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Arvind SmartSpaces gains on signing agreement with HDFC Capital Advisors
Premier reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 225.00% to Rs 0.13 croreNet Loss of Premier Capital Services reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.04 225 OPM %-15.38-75.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 NP-0.02-0.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU