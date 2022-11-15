JUST IN
Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net Loss of Premier Capital Services reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.04 225 OPM %-15.38-75.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 NP-0.02-0.01 -100

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:41 IST

