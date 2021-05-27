Premier Explosive hits the roof on bagging order

Premier Explosives hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 147.15 after the company bagged an order worth $134,935 from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), for the manufacture and supply of Warheads.

This is the first order received by the company for warheads and this will be executed from its new production facility at Katepally. Ordered items are expected to be delivered within 12 months.

A warhead is the explosive or toxic material that is delivered by a missile, rocket, or torpedo.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 27 May 2021.

Premier Explosives is engaged in the business of high energy materials (commercial explosives and defense explosives).

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.48 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 9.20 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales rose 62.02% YoY to Rs 48.85 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)