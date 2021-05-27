Premier Explosive hits the roof on bagging order

Premier Explosives hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 147.15 after the company bagged an order worth $134,935 from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), for the manufacture and supply of Warheads.
This is the first order received by the company for warheads and this will be executed from its new production facility at Katepally. Ordered items are expected to be delivered within 12 months.
A warhead is the explosive or toxic material that is delivered by a missile, rocket, or torpedo.
The announcement was made during market hours today, 27 May 2021.
Premier Explosives is engaged in the business of high energy materials (commercial explosives and defense explosives).
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.48 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 9.20 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales rose 62.02% YoY to Rs 48.85 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU