Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 108.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.02% to Rs 41.74 croreNet profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 108.33% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.02% to Rs 41.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.90% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 150.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.7432.86 27 150.45126.34 19 OPM %11.3610.10 -8.4710.16 - PBDT3.912.69 45 9.6310.12 -5 PBT2.911.95 49 6.197.17 -14 NP2.000.96 108 4.464.69 -5
