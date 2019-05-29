Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 108.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.02% to Rs 41.74 crore

Net profit of rose 108.33% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.02% to Rs 41.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.90% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 150.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

41.7432.86150.45126.3411.3610.108.4710.163.912.699.6310.122.911.956.197.172.000.964.464.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)