Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 29.88% to Rs 139.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 1979.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1848.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.93% to Rs 415.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 371.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 5171.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5498.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

