Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 1979.30 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 29.88% to Rs 139.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 1979.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1848.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.93% to Rs 415.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 371.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 5171.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5498.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1979.301848.60 7 5171.905498.60 -6 OPM %24.6520.17 -28.1123.22 - PBDT312.10223.00 40 873.90792.80 10 PBT210.30184.30 14 551.00638.10 -14 NP139.10107.10 30 415.60371.30 12

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 16:44 IST

