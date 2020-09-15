Prism Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7350.00% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of Prism Finance reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7350.00% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.490.02 7350 OPM %94.63-3750.00 -PBDT1.35-0.77 LP PBT1.35-0.77 LP NP1.35-0.77 LP
