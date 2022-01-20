PTC India Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd and Chembond Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2022.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd lost 17.15% to Rs 21.25 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 26.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18570 shares in the past one month.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd tumbled 6.32% to Rs 43.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Menon Bearings Ltd pared 5.94% to Rs 105.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61366 shares in the past one month.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd plummeted 5.66% to Rs 200.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4240 shares in the past one month.

