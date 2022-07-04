Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 352.65 points or 2.26% at 15259.85 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (down 4.95%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.01%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.72%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.91%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.41%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.76%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.71%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.21%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.07%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 62.63 or 0.12% at 52970.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7.85 points or 0.05% at 15759.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.23 points or 0.44% at 24917.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.52 points or 0.36% at 7743.

On BSE,1887 shares were trading in green, 1375 were trading in red and 207 were unchanged.

