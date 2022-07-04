Volumes jump at Procter & Gamble Health Ltd counter

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd saw volume of 51273 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4864 shares

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Rallis India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 July 2022.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd saw volume of 51273 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4864 shares. The stock increased 2.34% to Rs.4,239.95. Volumes stood at 3956 shares in the last session.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd saw volume of 24.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.85% to Rs.202.80. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd witnessed volume of 2.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39434 shares. The stock dropped 0.80% to Rs.888.95. Volumes stood at 42446 shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20726 shares. The stock gained 4.60% to Rs.935.30. Volumes stood at 6449 shares in the last session.

Rallis India Ltd registered volume of 6.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.84% to Rs.194.90. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)