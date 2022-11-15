JUST IN
PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 26.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 16.09 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises declined 26.29% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.0915.81 2 OPM %90.1291.08 -PBDT16.2916.38 -1 PBT15.7815.92 -1 NP8.8912.06 -26

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:48 IST

