PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 26.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 16.09 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises declined 26.29% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.0915.8190.1291.0816.2916.3815.7815.928.8912.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)