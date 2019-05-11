Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection standalone net profit rises 3.43% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 26.07% to Rs 183.51 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 3.43% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.07% to Rs 183.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.71% to Rs 20.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 640.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 488.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales183.51145.56 26 640.37488.10 31 OPM %9.4410.35 -10.297.02 - PBDT14.3414.27 0 59.1928.16 110 PBT10.7110.76 0 40.5914.22 185 NP7.247.00 3 20.2510.40 95

Sat, May 11 2019. 16:54 IST

