Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection standalone net profit rises 3.43% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 55.43% in the March 2019 quarter
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 64.08% in the March 2019 quarter
Need to ensure farmers get quality crop protection products: Dhanuka Agritech
Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 40.94% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.07% to Rs 183.51 croreNet profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 3.43% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.07% to Rs 183.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 94.71% to Rs 20.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 640.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 488.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales183.51145.56 26 640.37488.10 31 OPM %9.4410.35 -10.297.02 - PBDT14.3414.27 0 59.1928.16 110 PBT10.7110.76 0 40.5914.22 185 NP7.247.00 3 20.2510.40 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU