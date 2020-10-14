Punjab National Bank receives upgrade in credit ratings

-
From India Ratings and ResearchPunjab National Bank has received upgrade in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as follows -
Basel III Tier 2 Bonds (Rs 9500 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable (Upgrade from IND AA+; off Rating Watch Evolving)
Additional Tier I Bonds (Rs 6750 crore) - IND AA/ Stable (Upgrade from IND A; off Rating Watch Evolving)
Senior Infrastructure Bonds (Rs 2000 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable (Upgrade from IND AA+; off Rating Watch Evolving)
