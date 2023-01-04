Punjab & Sind Bank gains after advances rise by 17% YoY in Q3

Punjab & Sind Bank advanced 2.47% to Rs 33.15 after the bank's gross advances rose by 17% to Rs 78,049 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2022 as compared with Rs 66,710 crore disbursed in the same period last year.

The bank's total business increased by 12.26% to Rs 1,87,546 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 1,67,061 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Total deposits for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 stood at Rs 1,09,497 crore, up by 9.11% from Rs 1,00,351 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

CASA ratio was at 33.30% as on 31 December 2022 as against 32.63% as on 31 December 2021.

Credit-deposit (CD) ratio stood at 71.28% as on 31 December 2022 as against 66.48% as on 31 December 2021. Credit-deposit ratio is the ratio of how much a bank lends out of the deposits it has mobilized.

Punjab & Sind Bank is a relatively small PSB, founded in 1908 in New Delhi. GoI's ownership stood at 98.25% as on 30 September 2022.

The bank's standalone net profit jumped 27.4% to Rs 278.10 crore on 6.2% rise in total income to Rs 2120.17 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

