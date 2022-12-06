Puravankara Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Westlife Foodworld Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 December 2022.

Puravankara Ltd soared 14.35% to Rs 110.75 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 84071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15037 shares in the past one month.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd surged 7.72% to Rs 796.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8875 shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd spiked 7.01% to Rs 608.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5426 shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd jumped 6.30% to Rs 42.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd spurt 5.73% to Rs 59.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

