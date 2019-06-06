Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Scientists confirm promise of silicon for quantum computing
Artificial atoms created for quantum computing
IT giants, industry to mull over quantum tech future
Novel quantum sensor may boost cancer treatment
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Quantum Digital Vision India reported to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 4.48 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU