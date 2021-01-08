Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 3.61%, NIFTY climbs 1.48%

Nifty IT index ended up 3.61% at 26162.4 today. The index has added 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Wipro Ltd jumped 5.77%, Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 5.66% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd added 5.39%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 64.00% over last one year compared to the 17.45% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 3.30% and Nifty Media index added 3.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.48% to close at 14347.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.43% to close at 48782.51 today.

