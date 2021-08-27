Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.63%

Nifty Metal index ended up 1.63% at 5492.7 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 7.87%, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd gained 4.53% and Hindalco Industries Ltd jumped 3.25%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 117.00% over last one year compared to the 44.52% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index gained 1.38% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.41% to close at 16705.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.31% to close at 56124.72 today.

