Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.91%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.91% at 2226.75 today. The index is down 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank gained 10.00%, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 9.97% and Bank of India rose 9.94%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 74.00% over last one year compared to the 94.67% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 1.73% and Nifty Bank index added 1.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.53% to close at 14814.75 while the SENSEX added 0.56% to close at 50051.44 today.

