R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 2.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of R Systems International declined 2.15% to Rs 36.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 398.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 305.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.398.24305.7713.5815.8754.1853.8145.4646.6736.7937.60

