Business Standard

R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 2.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.24% to Rs 398.24 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 2.15% to Rs 36.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 398.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 305.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales398.24305.77 30 OPM %13.5815.87 -PBDT54.1853.81 1 PBT45.4646.67 -3 NP36.7937.60 -2

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:41 IST

